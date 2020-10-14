Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Fort Zumwalt South 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|15-3
|9-0
|37/2
|17/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-6
|5-2
|39/2
|23/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Kaminski (#4, def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nicholas Mormino (#8, def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Steevens (#6, mf, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)
|0
|1
