Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Fort Zumwalt South 2
123Final
Fort Zumwalt South1102
Fort Zumwalt West1113
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South15-39-037/217/1
Fort Zumwalt West9-65-239/223/1
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)10
Tyler Kaminski (#4, def, Sr.)10
Nicholas Mormino (#8, def, Jr.)10
Ryan Steevens (#6, mf, Sr.)01
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)01

