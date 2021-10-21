 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Francis Howell Central 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Francis Howell Central 0

12Final
Francis Howell Central000
Fort Zumwalt West123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central9-95-513/145/2
Fort Zumwalt West9-105-339/230/2
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)20
Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)10
Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)01

