Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Francis Howell Central 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|9-9
|5-5
|13/1
|45/2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-10
|5-3
|39/2
|30/2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
