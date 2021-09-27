Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Holt 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|3
|3
|Holt
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4-7
|2-1
|17/2
|9/1
|Holt
|3-6
|1-2
|16/1
|29/3
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jared Fitch (#12, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Holt
|G
|A
|Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)
|1
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.