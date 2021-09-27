 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Holt 2
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Holt 2

12Final
Fort Zumwalt West033
Holt112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West4-72-117/29/1
Holt3-61-216/129/3
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)12
Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)10
Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)10
Jared Fitch (#12, M, Sr.)01

HoltGA
Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)11
Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)11

