Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Ritenour 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 3, Ritenour 1

12Final
Ritenour011
Fort Zumwalt West123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Ritenour0-10-01/13/3
Fort Zumwalt West1-00-03/31/1
RitenourGA
Yemil Leal (#7, M, Sr.)10
Fidel Lopez (#17, F, Sr.)01

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats have not been reported.

