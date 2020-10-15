Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Fort Zumwalt North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3
|1
|4
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|10-6
|5-2
|43/3
|12/1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|3-11
|1-7
|17/1
|38/2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Trevor Laughlin (#18, for, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Morgan Monia (#12, def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
