Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Fort Zumwalt North 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Fort Zumwalt North 1

12Final
Fort Zumwalt West314
Fort Zumwalt North011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West10-65-243/312/1
Fort Zumwalt North3-111-717/138/2
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)12
Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)10
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)10
Trevor Laughlin (#18, for, Sr.)10
Morgan Monia (#12, def, Sr.)01

Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats have not been reported.

