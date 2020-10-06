Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Holt 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|4
|0
|4
|Holt
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|8-6
|5-2
|36/3
|21/2
|Holt
|4-7
|1-5
|15/1
|20/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Joe Meuse (#2, mf, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Moresi (#15, def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Steevens (#6, mf, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Holt
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.