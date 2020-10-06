 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Holt 1
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Holt 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Fort Zumwalt West404
Holt101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West8-65-236/321/2
Holt4-71-515/120/1
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)21
Joe Meuse (#2, mf, Sr.)10
Michael Moresi (#15, def, Jr.)10
Ryan Steevens (#6, mf, Sr.)01
Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)01
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)01

Holt
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports