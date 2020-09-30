 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Troy Buchanan 0
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Troy Buchanan 0

12Final
Fort Zumwalt West224
Troy Buchanan000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West6-63-230/219/2
Troy Buchanan2-50-516/116/1
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)40
Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)01
Jackson Williams (#9, def, Sr.)01
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)01
Joe Mormino (#19, Sr.)01

