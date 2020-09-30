Box: Fort Zumwalt West 4, Troy Buchanan 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|2
|4
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|6-6
|3-2
|30/2
|19/2
|Troy Buchanan
|2-5
|0-5
|16/1
|16/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)
|4
|0
|Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jackson Williams (#9, def, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Joe Mormino (#19, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.