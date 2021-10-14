 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 5, Fort Zumwalt North 2
0 comments

Box: Fort Zumwalt West 5, Fort Zumwalt North 2

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Fort Zumwalt North202
Fort Zumwalt West235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North8-92-624/137/2
Fort Zumwalt West7-93-233/227/2
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)21
Jared Fitch (#12, M, Sr.)11
Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)11
Domanyk Naslund (#2, M, Jr.)10

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News