Box: Fort Zumwalt West 5, Fort Zumwalt North 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|2
|0
|2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|8-9
|2-6
|24/1
|37/2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7-9
|3-2
|33/2
|27/2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Jared Fitch (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Nathan Naumann (#9, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Domanyk Naslund (#2, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
