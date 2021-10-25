Box: Fort Zumwalt West 5, Holt 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Holt
|0
|1
|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|6-12
|3-7
|40/2
|54/3
|Fort Zumwalt West
|10-11
|6-4
|46/2
|34/2
|Holt
|G
|A
|Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Connor Keegan (#7, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)
|3
|2
|Jared Fitch (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Conner Christen (#18, M, So.)
|0
|1
