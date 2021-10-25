 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 5, Holt 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 5, Holt 1

12Final
Holt011
Fort Zumwalt West235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt6-123-740/254/3
Fort Zumwalt West10-116-446/234/2
HoltGA
Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)10
Connor Keegan (#7, Sr.)01

Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Carter Youmans (#11, F, Sr.)32
Jared Fitch (#12, M, Sr.)10
Nicholas Mormino (#8, M, Sr.)10
Conner Christen (#18, M, So.)01

