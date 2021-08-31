 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 5, Troy Buchanan 0
12Final
Troy Buchanan000
Fort Zumwalt West415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan1-10-03/27/4
Fort Zumwalt West2-00-08/41/0
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Sr.)20
Conner Christen (#18, mf, So.)20
Noah Naumann (#10, mf, Sr.)11
Nicholas Mormino (#8, mf, Sr.)01

