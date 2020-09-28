 Skip to main content
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 9, Borgia 1
Box: Fort Zumwalt West 9, Borgia 1

12Final
Fort Zumwalt West549
Borgia101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West5-62-213/119/2
Borgia5-51-229/339/4
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)13
Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)20
Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)20
Nathan Naumann (#20, mf, Jr.)20
Noah Naumann (#17, mf, Jr.)10
Michael Houston (#22, def, Jr.)10
Ryan Steevens (#6, mf, Sr.)02
Jackson Williams (#9, def, Sr.)02
Michael Moresi (#15, def, Jr.)01
Trevor Laughlin (#18, for, Sr.)01

Borgia
Individual stats have not been reported.

