Box: Fort Zumwalt West 9, Borgia 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|5
|4
|9
|Borgia
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|5-6
|2-2
|13/1
|19/2
|Borgia
|5-5
|1-2
|29/3
|39/4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Alex Hermann (#10, for, Sr.)
|1
|3
|Zach Edler (#5, mf, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Carter Youmans (#11, for, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Nathan Naumann (#20, mf, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Noah Naumann (#17, mf, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Houston (#22, def, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Steevens (#6, mf, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Jackson Williams (#9, def, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Michael Moresi (#15, def, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Trevor Laughlin (#18, for, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Borgia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
