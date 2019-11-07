|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|18-6
|7-3
|64/3
|26/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11-14
|4-6
|44/2
|49/2
|Fort Zumwalt North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Alex Hermann (#7, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Meuse (#5, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Bauwens (#15, MID, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kyle Weinhold (#8, MID, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tyler Kaminski (#4, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Jon Richert (#16, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1