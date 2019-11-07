Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Fort Zumwalt North101
Fort Zumwalt West213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North18-67-364/326/1
Fort Zumwalt West11-144-644/249/2
Fort Zumwalt North
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Alex Hermann (#7, MID, Jr.)10
Jack Meuse (#5, FOR, Sr.)10
Luke Bauwens (#15, MID, Sr.)10
Kyle Weinhold (#8, MID, Sr.)01
Tyler Kaminski (#4, DEF, Jr.)01
Jon Richert (#16, MID, Jr.)01

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.