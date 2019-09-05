|1
|2
|Final
|Hazelwood West
|0
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hazelwood West
|0-2
|0-0
|0/0
|9/4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-0
|0-0
|12/6
|0/0
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
