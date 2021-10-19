 Skip to main content
Box: Fox 1, Hazelwood West 0
Box: Fox 1, Hazelwood West 0

1234Final
Fox00011
Hazelwood West00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox8-131-438/248/2
Hazelwood West3-142-426/157/3
FoxGA
Anel Tahirovic (#7, F, Fr.)10
Andrew Wilson (#20, M, Sr.)01

