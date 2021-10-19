Box: Fox 1, Hazelwood West 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hazelwood West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|8-13
|1-4
|38/2
|48/2
|Hazelwood West
|3-14
|2-4
|26/1
|57/3
-
|Fox
|G
|A
|Anel Tahirovic (#7, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Wilson (#20, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
