Box: Fox 3, Hillsboro 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fox
|1
|2
|3
|Hillsboro
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|5-14
|1-3
|26/1
|55/3
|Hillsboro
|5-13
|3-2
|34/2
|53/3
|Fox
|G
|A
|Jonathan Schneider (#17, F, So.)
|1
|1
|Ethan Latic (#18, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Foster Wheeler (#3, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Daniel Lorenzo (#10, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hillsboro
|G
|A
|Colton Leonard (#12, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Sergio Cruz (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Evan Glaze (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
