Box: Fox 3, Lutheran South 0
12Final
Lutheran South000
Fox033
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South3-90-310/141/3
Fox7-80-134/314/1
FoxGA
Carter Jackson (#1, F, So.)20
Ajdin Korkaric (#17, M, Sr.)10
Foster Wheeler (#3, M, Sr.)02
Kevin Omerovic (#10, F, Jr.)01

