Box: Fox 3, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|Fox
|0
|3
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|3-9
|0-3
|10/1
|41/3
|Fox
|7-8
|0-1
|34/3
|14/1
|Fox
|G
|A
|Carter Jackson (#1, F, So.)
|2
|0
|Ajdin Korkaric (#17, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Foster Wheeler (#3, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Kevin Omerovic (#10, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
