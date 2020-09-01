Box: Fox 3, Pacific 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Pacific
|1
|1
|2
|Fox
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|0-1
|0-0
|2/2
|3/3
|Fox
|1-1
|0-0
|4/4
|5/5
|Pacific
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Fox
|G
|A
|Daniel Lorenzo (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Austin Burch (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Austin Maddox (#12, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Latic (#18, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Mitchell Westbrock (GK, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.