|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|2-6
|0-1
|9/1
|30/4
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0-8
|0-1
|9/1
|28/4
|Fox
|G
|A
|Luke Kos (#11, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Ethan Latic (#18, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|2-6
|0-1
|9/1
|30/4
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0-8
|0-1
|9/1
|28/4
|Fox
|G
|A
|Luke Kos (#11, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Ethan Latic (#18, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.