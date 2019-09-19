Subscribe for 99¢
1234Final
Fox02002
Windsor (Imperial)00000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox2-60-19/130/4
Windsor (Imperial)0-80-19/128/4
FoxGA
Luke Kos (#11, M, Sr.)20
Ethan Latic (#18, F, Jr.)01

