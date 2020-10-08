Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt South 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt South
|0
|2
|2
|Francis Howell
|3
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt South
|13-1
|8-0
|60/4
|10/1
|Francis Howell
|8-4
|4-2
|36/3
|14/1
|Fort Zumwalt South
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Eberlin (#22, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
