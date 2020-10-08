 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt South 2
12Final
Fort Zumwalt South022
Francis Howell303
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt South13-18-060/410/1
Francis Howell8-44-236/314/1
Fort Zumwalt South
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis HowellGA
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)10
Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)10
Tyler Eberlin (#22, M, So.)10
Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)02

