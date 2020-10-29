 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt West 0
12Final
Fort Zumwalt West000
Francis Howell123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West11-96-448/232/2
Francis Howell17-58-262/322/1
Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)20
Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)10
Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)01
Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)01
Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)01

