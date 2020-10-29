Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11-9
|6-4
|48/2
|32/2
|Francis Howell
|17-5
|8-2
|62/3
|22/1
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
