Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|1
|1
|Francis Howell
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|7-10
|3-3
|34/2
|30/2
|Francis Howell
|14-4
|6-1
|57/3
|21/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Wiegand (#3, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
