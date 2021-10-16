 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt West 1
12Final
Fort Zumwalt West011
Francis Howell213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West7-103-334/230/2
Francis Howell14-46-157/321/1
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)11
Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)10
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Sr.)10
Carter Wiegand (#3, M, Sr.)01

