Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2

|1
|2
|3
|Final
|Francis Howell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|17-4
|8-1
|67/3
|28/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|9-11
|5-4
|41/2
|33/2
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Tyler Eberlin (#4, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Temme (#26, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
