Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2
Box: Francis Howell 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2

123Final
Francis Howell1113
Fort Zumwalt West2002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell17-48-167/328/1
Fort Zumwalt West9-115-441/233/2
Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)20
Tyler Eberlin (#4, M, Jr.)02
Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)10
Jack Temme (#26, D, Jr.)01

Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats have not been reported.

