Box: Francis Howell 3, Francis Howell North 2
Box: Francis Howell 3, Francis Howell North 2

12Final
Francis Howell213
Francis Howell North022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell9-23-041/314/1
Francis Howell North4-60-320/229/2
Francis HowellGA
Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)11
Chris Sanders (#19, F, Sr.)10
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Sr.)10
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)01
Drew Settlemoir (#7, M, Sr.)01

Francis Howell North
Individual stats have not been reported.

