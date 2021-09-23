Box: Francis Howell 3, Francis Howell North 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell
|2
|1
|3
|Francis Howell North
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|9-2
|3-0
|41/3
|14/1
|Francis Howell North
|4-6
|0-3
|20/2
|29/2
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Chris Sanders (#19, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Drew Settlemoir (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Francis Howell North
|Individual stats have not been reported.
