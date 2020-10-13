 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 3, Troy Buchanan 0
12Final
Troy Buchanan000
Francis Howell213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan2-90-818/226/2
Francis Howell10-55-221/217/2
Francis HowellGA
Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)10
Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)10
Tyler Eberlin (#22, M, So.)10
Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)01
Chris Sanders (#14, F, Jr.)01
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)01

