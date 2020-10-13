Box: Francis Howell 3, Troy Buchanan 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|2-9
|0-8
|18/2
|26/2
|Francis Howell
|10-5
|5-2
|21/2
|17/2
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Eberlin (#22, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Chris Sanders (#14, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
