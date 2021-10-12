Box: Francis Howell 4, Troy Buchanan 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell
|2
|2
|4
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|13-4
|5-1
|54/3
|20/1
|Troy Buchanan
|5-10
|1-7
|22/1
|37/2
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Christian Sonnenberg (#23, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Max Benenati (#5, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Connor Crawford (#11, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Leo Humbert (#15, D, Fr.)
|0
|2
|Tyler Eberlin (#4, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
