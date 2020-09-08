 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 4, Troy Buchanan 2
12Final
Francis Howell044
Troy Buchanan202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell2-11-011/46/2
Troy Buchanan0-10-12/14/1
Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)30
Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)10
Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)02

Troy BuchananGA
Mitchell Ottinger (#12, So.)11
Levi Caldwell (#20, So.)10
Riley Dulaney (#15, Jr.)01

Tags

