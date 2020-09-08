Box: Francis Howell 4, Troy Buchanan 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell
|0
|4
|4
|Troy Buchanan
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|2-1
|1-0
|11/4
|6/2
|Troy Buchanan
|0-1
|0-1
|2/1
|4/1
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Troy Buchanan
|G
|A
|Mitchell Ottinger (#12, So.)
|1
|1
|Levi Caldwell (#20, So.)
|1
|0
|Riley Dulaney (#15, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.