Box: Francis Howell 5, Francis Howell Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|1
|1
|Francis Howell
|3
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|15-7
|8-2
|60/3
|36/2
|Francis Howell
|19-5
|8-2
|70/3
|23/1
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Luke Fisher (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.