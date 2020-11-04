 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 5, Francis Howell Central 1
12Final
Francis Howell Central011
Francis Howell325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central15-78-260/336/2
Francis Howell19-58-270/323/1
Francis Howell CentralGA
Luke Fisher (#10, Sr.)10

Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)21
Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)21
Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)11
Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)01

