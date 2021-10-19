 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 5, Holt 4
12Final
Holt404
Francis Howell325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt6-103-538/247/3
Francis Howell15-47-162/425/1
HoltGA
Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)22
Trenton Garofalo (#5, So.)10
Jake Wieczorek (#15, Fr.)10
Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)01
Oscar Sargent (#19, Sr.)01

Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)30
Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)02
Tyler Eberlin (#4, M, Jr.)02
Drew Settlemoir (#7, M, Sr.)10
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Sr.)10
Jack Temme (#26, D, Jr.)01

