Box: Francis Howell 5, Holt 4

|1
|2
|Final
|Holt
|4
|0
|4
|Francis Howell
|3
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|6-10
|3-5
|38/2
|47/3
|Francis Howell
|15-4
|7-1
|62/4
|25/1
|Holt
|G
|A
|Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Trenton Garofalo (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|Jake Wieczorek (#15, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Oscar Sargent (#19, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Jackson Riege (#12, D, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Tyler Eberlin (#4, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Drew Settlemoir (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Temme (#26, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
