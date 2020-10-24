 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 5, Lafayette 0
Box: Francis Howell 5, Lafayette 0

12Final
Lafayette000
Francis Howell415
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette8-52-217/122/2
Francis Howell15-56-256/421/2
Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)30
Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)11
Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)10
Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)02
Jackson Riege (#12, D, So.)01
Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)01

