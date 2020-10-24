Box: Francis Howell 5, Lafayette 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|4
|1
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|8-5
|2-2
|17/1
|22/2
|Francis Howell
|15-5
|6-2
|56/4
|21/2
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Dan Garvilla (#4, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Jackson Riege (#12, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
