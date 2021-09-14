 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 6, Francis Howell Central 2
12Final
Francis Howell Central202
Francis Howell246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central5-11-114/211/2
Francis Howell6-12-030/57/1
Francis Howell CentralGA
Josiah Gould (#20, FOR, Sr.)10
Jake Schweitzer (#11, DEF, Jr.)10
Evan Erickson (#2, DEF, Jr.)01

Francis Howell
Individual stats have not been reported.

