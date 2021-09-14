Box: Francis Howell 6, Francis Howell Central 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|2
|0
|2
|Francis Howell
|2
|4
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|5-1
|1-1
|14/2
|11/2
|Francis Howell
|6-1
|2-0
|30/5
|7/1
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Josiah Gould (#20, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Schweitzer (#11, DEF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Evan Erickson (#2, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.