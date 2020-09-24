 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell 6, Francis Howell North 0
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell 6, Francis Howell North 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Francis Howell336
Francis Howell North000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell6-23-027/38/1
Francis Howell North1-40-23/012/2
Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)12
Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)12
Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)10
Chris Sanders (#14, F, Jr.)10
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)10
Malik Lovelace (#18, M, So.)10
Caleb Flanders (#9, D, Jr.)01
Jaeden Skonning (#26, D, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports