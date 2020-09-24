Box: Francis Howell 6, Francis Howell North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell
|3
|3
|6
|Francis Howell North
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|6-2
|3-0
|27/3
|8/1
|Francis Howell North
|1-4
|0-2
|3/0
|12/2
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Chris Sanders (#14, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Malik Lovelace (#18, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Caleb Flanders (#9, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Jaeden Skonning (#26, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
