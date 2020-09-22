Box: Francis Howell 6, Holt 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Holt
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell
|1
|5
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Holt
|2-5
|0-3
|9/1
|14/2
|Francis Howell
|5-2
|3-0
|21/3
|8/1
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|Malik Lovelace (#18, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
