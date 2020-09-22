 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell 6, Holt 0
Box: Francis Howell 6, Holt 0

12Final
Holt000
Francis Howell156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt2-50-39/114/2
Francis Howell5-23-021/38/1
Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)30
Malik Lovelace (#18, M, So.)11
Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)11
Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)10
Joel Thwing (#17, D, Sr.)02
Mason Ballos (#1, M, Sr.)01
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)01

