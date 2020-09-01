Box: Francis Howell 7, St. Charles West 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell
|2
|5
|7
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|1-0
|0-0
|7/7
|0/0
|St. Charles West
|0-1
|0-0
|0/0
|7/7
|Francis Howell
|G
|A
|Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)
|1
|2
|Chris Sanders (#14, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Drew Settlemoir (#7, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Wiegand (#3, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Malik Lovelace (#18, M, So.)
|0
|2
|Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
