Box: Francis Howell 7, St. Charles West 0
Box: Francis Howell 7, St. Charles West 0

12Final
Francis Howell257
St. Charles West000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell1-00-07/70/0
St. Charles West0-10-00/07/7
Francis HowellGA
Nick Taylor (#10, F, Jr.)20
Anthony Faupel (#5, F, Fr.)12
Chris Sanders (#14, F, Jr.)11
Drew Settlemoir (#7, M, Jr.)10
Zach Dischbein (#8, F, Jr.)10
Carter Wiegand (#3, M, Jr.)10
Malik Lovelace (#18, M, So.)02
Aiden Morgan (#11, D, Sr.)01

