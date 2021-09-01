 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Fort Zumwalt North 1
12Final
Francis Howell Central002
Fort Zumwalt North001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central2-00-05/21/0
Fort Zumwalt North1-10-03/23/2
Francis Howell Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthGA
Colby Thomas (#9)10
Ben Schwerdt (#2, Sr.)01

