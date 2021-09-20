 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Fort Zumwalt West 1
Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Fort Zumwalt West 1

12Final
Fort Zumwalt West101
Francis Howell Central112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West3-51-114/213/2
Francis Howell Central6-22-218/215/2
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralGA
Tanner Jones (#4, MID, Jr.)10
Josiah Gould (#20, FOR, Sr.)10
Adam Tucker (#19, MID, Jr.)01

