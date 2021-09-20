Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Fort Zumwalt West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|0
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3-5
|1-1
|14/2
|13/2
|Francis Howell Central
|6-2
|2-2
|18/2
|15/2
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Tanner Jones (#4, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Josiah Gould (#20, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Tucker (#19, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
