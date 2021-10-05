Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Francis Howell 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Francis Howell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|10-3
|4-1
|44/3
|16/1
|Francis Howell Central
|7-5
|3-3
|21/2
|30/2
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Tanner Jones (#4, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Dylan Bick (#1, GK, Jr.)
|0
|1
