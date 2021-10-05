 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Francis Howell 1
Box: Francis Howell Central 2, Francis Howell 1

12345Final
Francis Howell100001
Francis Howell Central010012
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell10-34-144/316/1
Francis Howell Central7-53-321/230/2
Francis Howell
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralGA
Tanner Jones (#4, MID, Jr.)10
Dylan Bick (#1, GK, Jr.)01

