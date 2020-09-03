Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Fort Zumwalt North 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|3
|3
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|2-0
|0-0
|9/4
|1/0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|3/2
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Noah Heath (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Gino Buffa (#17, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Jones (#5, So.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt North
|G
|A
|Roman Merris (#17, So.)
|1
|0
