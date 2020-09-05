Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|1
|1
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2-1
|0-0
|9/3
|4/1
|Francis Howell Central
|3-0
|0-0
|12/4
|4/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|G
|A
|Tyler Kaminski (#4, def, Sr.)
|1
|0
|TEAM STATS
|1
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)
|1
|0
