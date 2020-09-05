 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2

12Final
Fort Zumwalt West112
Francis Howell Central123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West2-10-09/34/1
Francis Howell Central3-00-012/44/1
Fort Zumwalt WestGA
Tyler Kaminski (#4, def, Sr.)10
TEAM STATS10

Francis Howell CentralGA
Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)10
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)10
Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)10

