Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt West
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt West
|11-7
|6-3
|47/3
|27/2
|Francis Howell Central
|14-4
|8-2
|51/3
|24/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Tanner Jones (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.