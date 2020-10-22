 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Fort Zumwalt West 2
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt West02002
Francis Howell Central11013
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt West11-76-347/327/2
Francis Howell Central14-48-251/324/1
Fort Zumwalt West
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralGA
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)11
Tanner Jones (#5, So.)10
Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)10
Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)01

