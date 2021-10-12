Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Holt 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|2
|3
|Holt
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|9-6
|5-3
|25/2
|37/2
|Holt
|5-9
|2-4
|29/2
|41/3
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Brendan Ward (#9, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Schweitzer (#11, DEF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Cristian Padilla (#24, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Jones (#4, MID, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Adam Tucker (#19, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Holt
|G
|A
|Clayton Garofalo (#14, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Bergmann (#9, Sr.)
|0
|1
