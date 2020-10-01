 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 2
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 2

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Francis Howell Central213
Liberty (Wentzville)202
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central9-24-132/317/2
Liberty (Wentzville)8-34-123/214/1
Francis Howell CentralGA
Noah Heath (#19, Sr.)10
Tanner Jones (#5, So.)10
Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)10
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)02

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports