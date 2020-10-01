Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Liberty (Wentzville) 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|2
|1
|3
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|9-2
|4-1
|32/3
|17/2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|8-3
|4-1
|23/2
|14/1
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Noah Heath (#19, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Jones (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats have not been reported.
