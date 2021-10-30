Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Timberland 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|2
|3
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|11-10
|5-5
|30/1
|46/2
|Timberland
|16-9
|7-3
|54/2
|36/2
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Josiah Gould (#20, FOR, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Schweitzer (#11, DEF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Tucker (#19, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Josh Goestenkors (#10, DEF, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Cristian Padilla (#24, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Quentin Kluesner (#25, MID, Jr.)
|0
|1
