Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Timberland 2
Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Timberland 2

12Final
Timberland112
Francis Howell Central213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland5-32-118/215/2
Francis Howell Central8-14-127/311/1
Timberland
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralGA
Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)11
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)02
Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)10
Tanner Jones (#5, So.)10

