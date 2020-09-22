Box: Francis Howell Central 3, Timberland 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Timberland
|1
|1
|2
|Francis Howell Central
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|5-3
|2-1
|18/2
|15/2
|Francis Howell Central
|8-1
|4-1
|27/3
|11/1
|Timberland
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Jones (#5, So.)
|1
|0
