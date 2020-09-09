Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Fort Zumwalt East 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|4
|0
|4
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|4-0
|0-0
|16/4
|5/1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1-2
|1-1
|6/2
|14/4
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)
|0
|3
|Luke Fisher (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Jones (#5, So.)
|1
|0
|Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
