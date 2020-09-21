Box: Francis Howell Central 4, Fort Zumwalt West 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|2
|2
|4
|Fort Zumwalt West
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|7-1
|3-1
|24/3
|9/1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|3-6
|1-2
|16/2
|9/1
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Tanner Jones (#5, So.)
|2
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Luke Fisher (#10, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Noah Heath (#19, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
