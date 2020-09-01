 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell Central 6, Lutheran St. Charles 1
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell Central 6, Lutheran St. Charles 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Lutheran St. Charles011
Francis Howell Central246
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles0-10-01/06/3
Francis Howell Central1-00-06/31/0
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralGA
Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)13
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)21
Gino Buffa (#17, Sr.)20
Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)10
Luke Fisher (#10, Sr.)01
Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/291. Summit (0-0) is idle.2. De Smet (0-0) is idle.3. Webster Groves (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.5.…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/301. Summit (0-0) is idle.2. De Smet (0-0) is idle.3. Webster Groves (0-0) is idle.4. Francis Howell (0-0) is idle.5.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports