Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Holt 1
Box: Francis Howell Central 7, Holt 1

12Final
Holt101
Francis Howell Central347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Holt4-91-616/128/2
Francis Howell Central12-37-145/320/2
Holt
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralGA
Josiah Gould (#20, Jr.)31
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)12
Tanner Jones (#5, So.)20
Adam Donnell (#23, Sr.)12
Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)01
Connor Phillips (#6, Sr.)01

