Box: Francis Howell North 1, Parkway Central 1
12Final
Francis Howell North101
Parkway Central011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell North1-10-06/27/2
Parkway Central0-10-01/06/2
Francis Howell NorthGA
Jackson Houk (#10, F, Sr.)10
JT Grabowski (#5, F)01

Parkway CentralGA
Cason Blatz (#9, Jr.)10
Brady Blum (#10, Jr.)01

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News