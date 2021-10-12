 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Francis Howell North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1
0 comments

Box: Francis Howell North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East10001
Francis Howell North10002
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East9-64-434/224/2
Francis Howell North7-72-432/231/2
Fort Zumwalt East
Individual stats have not been reported.

Francis Howell NorthGA
Jackson Houk (#10, F, Sr.)10
Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/91. CBC (12-2) tied Edwardsville (14-3), 2-2.2. Chaminade (10-3) def. St. James Academy (Kan.), 1-0.3. SLUH (15-1) d…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News