Box: Francis Howell North 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Francis Howell North
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|9-6
|4-4
|34/2
|24/2
|Francis Howell North
|7-7
|2-4
|32/2
|31/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|Jackson Houk (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Hunter Shoulta (#14, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
