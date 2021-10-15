Box: Francis Howell North 2, Francis Howell Central 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|Francis Howell North
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|9-7
|5-3
|25/1
|39/2
|Francis Howell North
|8-8
|2-5
|35/2
|33/2
|Francis Howell North
|G
|A
|Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Morgan Huff (#16, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|JT Grabowski (#5, F)
|0
|1
