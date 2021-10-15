 Skip to main content
Box: Francis Howell North 2, Francis Howell Central 0
Box: Francis Howell North 2, Francis Howell Central 0

12Final
Francis Howell Central000
Francis Howell North112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central9-75-325/139/2
Francis Howell North8-82-535/233/2
Francis Howell NorthGA
Ryan Dittmar (#9, F, Sr.)11
Morgan Huff (#16, M, Fr.)10
JT Grabowski (#5, F)01

